Late last year, Xiaomi introduced its Mi Watch in China for 1,299 Yuan (~$190). Now, it looks like the company is all set to unveil the Lite variant. The Mi Watch Lite has been spotted on a certification site. However, the listing for the Mi Watch Lite comes with model number REDMIWT02 and only hints at the charging speed for the smartwatch. Further, a Redmi Watch with model number REDMIWT01 was recently spotted in a Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) listing. Hence, the Mi Watch Lite could actually be the Redmi Watch.

The UL (Demko) authority has approved the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite. It reveals the above-mentioned model number of the device and support for 5Vdc and 0.4A charging. Moreover, A reliable Chinese tipster had claimed that the REDMIWT01 will be debuting as Redmi Watch in China soon. Now, the MIWT02 that has been approved by UL (Demko) looks like a variant of the REDMIWT01. Hence, Redmi Watch could actually be a rebranded version of the Mi Watch Lite in some markets.

As for the Xiaomi Mi Watch, it features a 1.78-inch S-AMOLED display that offers 360 x 448 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It packs a 570mAh battery that is touted to last up to 36 hours on a single charge. Connectivity options on the Mi Watch include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. Plus, it comes with dual-SIM cellular connectivity via eSIM support. It comes with sleep tracking, stress tracking, body energy tracking, and 10 professional sports modes.