Mi Smart Speaker

Aside from the Mi Smart Band 5 and the Mi Watch Revolve, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi Smart Speaker in India. With the launch of its new device, the company is foraying into the smart speaker category in the country. It comes with Google Assistant and features a voice light on top. The latter is similar to the light ring available on Amazon Echo speakers. You can get a stereo sound experience by connecting two Mi Smart Speaker units together via Bluetooth.

The Mi Smart Speaker features a 12W 2.5-inch front-firing audio driver tuned with DTS sound. It comes with a matte finish on top of its 0.7mm-thin metal mesh, which helps in delivering a room-filling sound experience, says Xiaomi. There is a touch panel located on top of the device with controls to adjust the volume level, play/ pause music tracks, and mute the inbuilt microphones.

Mi Smart Speaker

The company has included a Hi-Fi audio processor made by Texas Instrument on its smart speaker. It is said to help accurately decode audio signals. The Mi Smart Speaker comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. As for smart Assistant features, the Google Assistant brings the Google Home app, which makes it compatible with all connected devices that have Google Assistant support. It also recognizes Hindi voice commands.

The Mi Smart Speaker is priced at Rs 3,999. However, it is being made available for Rs 3,499 initially. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores starting Thursday, October 1. It will also go on sale via offline retail stores in the country soon.

