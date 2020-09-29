At its Smarter Living 2021 event, Xiaomi has unveiled the successor to Mi Band 4, which was launched last year. The Mi Smart Band 5 comes with upgraded specs, a new charging mechanism and added features. It features a 1.1-inch AMOLED color display with a resolution of 126 x 294 and a claimed brightness of 450 nits.

The Mi Smart Band 5 packs a plethora of health and fitness features. It comes with 24 hours of heart rate monitoring, and resting heart rate. It also has sleep tracking feature that monitors deep sleep, light sleep, and RED (rapid eye movement). The smart band features stress monitoring and provides guided breathing exercise as well. It also brings Women’s health monitoring with menstrual period and ovulation record reminders. There is Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) and the regular stuff including step count, goal setting, and calories burnt.

The Mi Smart Band 5 comes equipped with 11 sports modes that include: Outdoor running, walking, riding, indoor running, indoor swim, free exercise, indoor riding, elliptical machine, rope skipping, yoga, and rowing machine. Sensors onboard include PPG heart rate sensor, and six-axis sensor: three-axis acceleration + three-axis gyroscope. Xiaomi promises a battery life on up to 14 days on a single charge. The smart band can be charged from 0 to 100% within 2 hours using magnetic charging. Other key features include customizable watch faces, music control, remotely take snapshot and more.

The Mi Smart Band costs Rs 2,499. It will be made available for purchase starting October 1 through Mi.com, Amazon.com and more retailers will follow soon.