Xiaomi will be launching its Mi Notebook in India on June 11. Ahead of the launch, the company is teasing its features one by one every day. The latest teaser reveals the battery life of its upcoming laptop.

The Mi Notebook is said to last up to 12 hours on a single charge. The feature was revealed in a seven-second teaser video on Twitter. It shows a clock that moves 12 hours to suggest the battery life of the upcoming notebook.

It also says that the Mi Notebook will offer an “Epic” battery life. However, it must be noted that companies like Dell and Apple have been offering a similar battery life on their laptops. Hence, pricing will be key for the upcoming notebook.

