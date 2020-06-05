Mi Notebook, parkyprakhar, prakhar khanna

Xiaomi will be launching its Mi Notebook in India on June 11. Ahead of the launch, the company is teasing its features one by one every day. The latest teaser reveals the battery life of its upcoming laptop.

The Mi Notebook is said to last up to 12 hours on a single charge. The feature was revealed in a seven-second teaser video on Twitter. It shows a clock that moves 12 hours to suggest the battery life of the upcoming notebook.

It also says that the Mi Notebook will offer an “Epic” battery life. However, it must be noted that companies like Dell and Apple have been offering a similar battery life on their laptops. Hence, pricing will be key for the upcoming notebook.

You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 Update: Not So Delayed? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new possible launch date of the iPhone 12, the battery in the Galaxy Note 20 and more
Some Apple Stores will start reopening in Japan this week
Now Apple Stores will start to reopen its doors to customers in Japan, as the country’s Prime Minister has lifted nationwide restrictions
iPAd Pro Magic keyboard
Canalys expects drops in iPad sales and PC shipments
It seems that the coronavirus will keep on affecting sales, as the latest report suggests that PC shipments and iPad sales will drop