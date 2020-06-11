Xiaomi’s thin and light laptops have finally arrived in India after a long, long wait. And from the looks of it, Xiaomi has delivered on the massive hype and accomplished what it does best – offer powerful hardware at an almost unbeatable price. The company today launched the Mi NoteBook 14 and the NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition, both of which share some innards and design elements, but there are a few notable differences too.
Hardware and specifications
The 14-inch FHD display is a mainstay on both the laptops, but the bezels on Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition are a bit thinner and help it achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 91%, compared to 81.2 % screen-to-body ratio on the standard Mi NoteBook 14. Both the devices also miss out on an SD card reader, and the RAM is non-upgradable too.
Coming to the firepower, the Mi NoteBook 14 only packs the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 (10210U) processor, while the Horizon Edition offers you a choice between Intel Core i5-(10210U) or the more powerful Intel Core i7 (10510U) CPU. As for the graphics, the former gives you a choice between Intel UHD Graphics 620 and NVIDIA GeForce MX250. The Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition only comes with the NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU armed with 2GB of graphics memory.
Another notable difference between the two laptops is storage capacity and the memory standard as well. The Mi NoteBook 14 uses the slower SATA 3 SSD which offers a peak sequential speed of 600 MB/s, but is still much better than HDD. As for the PCI Express Gen 3 NVMe SSD inside the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition’s Core i7 model, it provides sequential read and write speeds of 3000 MB/s and 1800 MB/s respectively.
Mi NoteBook 14 vs Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition specs
|Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition
|Mi NoteBook 14
|Display
|14-inch
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
16:9 aspect ratio
91 % screen-to-body ratio
178° viewing Angle
|14-inch
Full HD (1920×1080)
81.2 % screen-to-body ratio
178° viewing Angle
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-10210U
Intel Core i7-10510U
|Intel Core i5-10210U
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce MX350
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
NVIDIA GeForce MX250
|RAM
|8GB DDR4
|8GB DDR4
|Storage
|512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
512GB SATA 3 SSD
|256GB / 512GB SATA 3 SSD
|Battery
|46Wh
65W Power Adapter
|46Wh
65W Power Adapter
|Ports
|1x Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1
2x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1
1x USB 2.0
1x HDMI
1x Combo Audio Jack
1x Charging Port
|2x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1
1x USB 2.0
1x HDMI
1x Combo Audio Jack
1x Charging Port
|Software
|Windows 10 Home
|Windows 10 Home
Design and build
Starting with the build quality, both the devices flaunt a metallic build with an anodized sandblasted coating and a minimal look devoid of any branding on the outside. The vanilla Mi NoteBook 14 appears to have a silvery finish, while its Horizon Edition sibling has a greyish shade.
Moreover, the port selection also differs, as the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition’s Core i7 variant also offers a USB Type-C port, while the vanilla Mi NoteBook 14 lacks a USB Type-C port altogether. It must be noted that the port can only be used for data transfer, and can’t be used to juice up the battery.
There are two 2W stereo speakers on each device with support for DTS audio processing, there is a 3.5mm headphone/audio combo jack as well. There is no webcam on either device (Xiaomi bundles a webcam with a USB type-A interface with each laptop), and disappointingly, the keyboard is not backlit either.
Mi NoteBook 14 vs Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition price
The Mi Notebook 14 starts at Rs. 41,999, while the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition has a starting price of Rs. 54,999. But this is an introductory price that will be valid only until July 16, and after that, the price will be hiked. The two Xiaomi laptops will go on sale starting June 17 from Mi Home Store, Mi.com, and Amazon, and will soon be available from other outlets as well.
|Mi NoteBook 14
|Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition
|Configuration:
Intel Core i5 + 256GB SATA SDD +
Intel UHD 620 Graphics + 8GB RAM
Price:
Rs. 41,999
|Configuration:
Intel Core i7 + NVIDIA GeForce MX350
+ 512GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD +
8GB RAM + USB Type-C port
Price:
Rs. 59,999
|Configuration:
Intel Core i5 + 512GB SATA SSD +
Intel UHD 620 Graphics + 8GB RAM
Price:
Rs. 44,999
|Configuration:
Intel Core i5 + NVIDIA GeForce MX350
+ 512GB SATA 3 SSD + 8GB RAM +
No USB Type-C port
Price:
Rs. 54,999
|Configuration:
Intel Core i5 + 512GB SATA SSD +
NVIDIA GeForce MX250 + 8GB RAM
Price:
Rs. 47,999