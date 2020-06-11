Xiaomi’s thin and light laptops have finally arrived in India after a long, long wait. And from the looks of it, Xiaomi has delivered on the massive hype and accomplished what it does best – offer powerful hardware at an almost unbeatable price. The company today launched the Mi NoteBook 14 and the NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition, both of which share some innards and design elements, but there are a few notable differences too.

Hardware and specifications

The 14-inch FHD display is a mainstay on both the laptops, but the bezels on Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition are a bit thinner and help it achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 91%, compared to 81.2 % screen-to-body ratio on the standard Mi NoteBook 14. Both the devices also miss out on an SD card reader, and the RAM is non-upgradable too.

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

Coming to the firepower, the Mi NoteBook 14 only packs the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 (10210U) processor, while the Horizon Edition offers you a choice between Intel Core i5-(10210U) or the more powerful Intel Core i7 (10510U) CPU. As for the graphics, the former gives you a choice between Intel UHD Graphics 620 and NVIDIA GeForce MX250. The Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition only comes with the NVIDIA GeForce MX350 GPU armed with 2GB of graphics memory.

Mi NoteBook 14

Another notable difference between the two laptops is storage capacity and the memory standard as well. The Mi NoteBook 14 uses the slower SATA 3 SSD which offers a peak sequential speed of 600 MB/s, but is still much better than HDD. As for the PCI Express Gen 3 NVMe SSD inside the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition’s Core i7 model, it provides sequential read and write speeds of 3000 MB/s and 1800 MB/s respectively.

Mi NoteBook 14 vs Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition specs

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition Mi NoteBook 14 Display 14-inch

Full HD (1920 x 1080)

16:9 aspect ratio

91 % screen-to-body ratio

178° viewing Angle 14-inch

Full HD (1920×1080)

81.2 % screen-to-body ratio

178° viewing Angle Processor Intel Core i5-10210U

Intel Core i7-10510U Intel Core i5-10210U Graphics NVIDIA GeForce MX350 Intel UHD Graphics 620

NVIDIA GeForce MX250 RAM 8GB DDR4 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

512GB SATA 3 SSD 256GB / 512GB SATA 3 SSD Battery 46Wh

65W Power Adapter 46Wh

65W Power Adapter Ports 1x Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1

2x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1

1x USB 2.0

1x HDMI

1x Combo Audio Jack

1x Charging Port 2x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1

1x USB 2.0

1x HDMI

1x Combo Audio Jack

1x Charging Port Software Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

Design and build

Starting with the build quality, both the devices flaunt a metallic build with an anodized sandblasted coating and a minimal look devoid of any branding on the outside. The vanilla Mi NoteBook 14 appears to have a silvery finish, while its Horizon Edition sibling has a greyish shade.

Moreover, the port selection also differs, as the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition’s Core i7 variant also offers a USB Type-C port, while the vanilla Mi NoteBook 14 lacks a USB Type-C port altogether. It must be noted that the port can only be used for data transfer, and can’t be used to juice up the battery.

Mi NoteBook 14

There are two 2W stereo speakers on each device with support for DTS audio processing, there is a 3.5mm headphone/audio combo jack as well. There is no webcam on either device (Xiaomi bundles a webcam with a USB type-A interface with each laptop), and disappointingly, the keyboard is not backlit either.

Mi NoteBook 14 vs Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition price

The Mi Notebook 14 starts at Rs. 41,999, while the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition has a starting price of Rs. 54,999. But this is an introductory price that will be valid only until July 16, and after that, the price will be hiked. The two Xiaomi laptops will go on sale starting June 17 from Mi Home Store, Mi.com, and Amazon, and will soon be available from other outlets as well.