Xiaomi forayed into the laptop segment in India with the launch of its Mi Notebook 14 series on June 11. The series consists of two laptops: Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. The duo is all set to go on sale in the country today.

Mi Notebook 14 price in India starts at Rs 41,999 (~550) for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB storage model is priced at Rs 44,999 (~590) while the 512GB storage + NVIDIA GeForce MX250 version costs Rs 47,999.

On the other hand, the Horizon Edition is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the Core i5 variant, while the Core i7 edition will set you back by Rs. 59,999. Moreover, these are promotional prices for the two laptops and will go up after July 16.

Those who purchase the device over the next month will get an additional Rs. 2,000 discount by using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card. The duo will be made available starting today at 12 noon through Amazon and Mi.com. Here’s what is different between the two models.