At the Mi 10 launch event, Xiaomi has launched the Mi Box 4K, which is its latest 4K Android TV. The product runs Android TV 9.0 and comes with built-in Chromecast. It lets you stream 4K content.
It also includes Mi Voice Remote with Netflix and Prime video shortcuts and Assistant button for easy voice search.
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K specifications
- 60fps 4K HDR video decoding
- 2GHz Quad-Core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU and 750MHz Mali 450 GPU
- 2GB DDR3 RAM and 8GB eMMC flash
- Mi voice remote with Google Assistant
- Android 9.0
- Dimensions: 95.25 x 95.25mm x 16.7mm; Weight: 147g
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2
- HDMI 2.0a x 1 port (HDCP 2.2), USB 2.0 x 1, 3.5mm audio out x 1
- VP9，H.265，H.264，MPEG1/2/4，VC-1，Real8/9/10
- Dolby Audio 5.1 + DTS 2.0
It will be made available from May 11 at 2 PM via Flipkart, mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio. for Rs 3,499 (~$46).