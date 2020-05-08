At the Mi 10 launch event, Xiaomi has launched the Mi Box 4K, which is its latest 4K Android TV. The product runs Android TV 9.0 and comes with built-in Chromecast. It lets you stream 4K content.

It also includes Mi Voice Remote with Netflix and Prime video shortcuts and Assistant button for easy voice search.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K specifications

60fps 4K HDR video decoding

2GHz Quad-Core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU and 750MHz Mali 450 GPU

2GB DDR3 RAM and 8GB eMMC flash

Mi voice remote with Google Assistant

Android 9.0

Dimensions: 95.25 x 95.25mm x 16.7mm; Weight: 147g

Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2

HDMI 2.0a x 1 port (HDCP 2.2), USB 2.0 x 1, 3.5mm audio out x 1

VP9，H.265，H.264，MPEG1/2/4，VC-1，Real8/9/10

Dolby Audio 5.1 + DTS 2.0

It will be made available from May 11 at 2 PM via Flipkart, mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio. for Rs 3,499 (~$46).