Xiaomi is all set to launch its Mi Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve in India tomorrow, September 29 at the Smarter Living 2021 virtual event. The alleged Indian pricing of both the devices have leaked online. The Watch Revolve is said to be a rebranded version of the Mi Watch Color launched in China earlier.

Mi Band 5 MRP: INR ₹2,999



What it means: Sale price will be below this. Perhaps ₹2,499e ven?



Mi Watch Revolve MRP: INR ₹10,999



What it means: Sale price will be below this. Perhaps lesser than ₹9,999? What you think?



No idea about the upcoming Mi's Smart AI Speaker. — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 25, 2020

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Mi Band 5 will have a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 2,999, which means it could be priced lower than that. The tipster suggests it will cost Rs 2,499. Coming to the Mi Watch Revolve, it is tipped to come with an MRP of Rs 10,999. Again, it could end up costing lesser than the price mentioned on the box. The smartwatch could cost around Rs 9,999. Further, the company is also rumored to launch the Mi Speaker.

If the Mi Watch Revolve is indeed the Mi Watch Color then it will feature a 1.39-inch (454×454 pixels) display and pack a 420mAh battery that is said to last 14 days on a single charge. It will include Bluetooth 5.0, Glonass, GPS, and come with a 5ATM water resistance rating. It features 24×7 heart rate tracking, stress monitoring, and sleep tracking features. The Mi Watch Color comes with 10 sport modes for tracking workouts like swimming, treadmill, running, and cycling among others.

On the other hand, the Mi Band 5 is teased to offer several watch faces, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, VO2 max (maximal oxygen uptake) monitoring, and more. It will succeed the Mi Band 4 that was launched last year. The device is said to come with several sports modes and magnetic charging pins on the back.