Xiaomi has added the ultimate offering in its Mi 11 lineup with the Mi 11 Ultra. The smartphone features top-notch specs – the numbers on specs-sheet are maximised as much as they could have. For instance, you get a flagship SoC, an AMOLED display with a WQHD+ resolution, one 50MP and two 48MP cameras, super fast charging and much more!

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes equipped with a 6.81-inch quad curved DotDisplay at 20:9 aspect ratio, and a pixel resolution of 3200 x 1440 at 515 PPI. You get 1,700 nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. Moreover, the refresh rate is adaptive – it can go down to 30Hz and up to 120Hz with 60Hz and 90Hz in between. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and lies under the protection of Croning Gorilla Glass Victus. Plus, it is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Further, you get a 1.1-inch AMOLED display at the back in the camera module. However, the phone lies on the heavier side at 234 grams. Under the hood lies the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone comes with three-phase cooling technology for better heat dissipation.

Coming to the optics, the Mi 11 Ultra sports a triple rear camera setup of 50MP + 48MP + 48MP. The primary 50MP camera supports OIS, laser autofocus, and has a 1/1.12-inch sensor size. It can shoot up to 8K. Then comes the 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 128-degree field-of-view and support for 8K, and macro shooting. Moreover, the 48MP telephoto lens can shoot in 8K as well. It supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 120x digital zoom. On the front lies a 20MP selfie shooter.

The Mi 11 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, 67W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. You also get dual speakers that are tuned by Harman Kardon. Plus, there’s an IR blaster.