Xiaomi has teased the arrival of Mi 11 Pro. And, rumors surrounding the device have started appearing online. The smartphone was expected to go official alongside the Mi 11 but that didn’t happen. Now, renders of the rear of the Mi 11 Pro have surfaced online. These hint at the presence of a quad rear camera setup. It is tipped to include a periscope camera as well. Plus, it is once again tipped to feature 120x zoom capabilities.

The image was shared by a tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo and it shows the phone may come with a quad rear camera setup. It also has 120x branding below what seems to be a periscope lens. Plus, as per a report by GSMArena, the 120x zoom will be digital and optical combined where the optical zoom would be 10x. The device has previously been rumored to support 120x zoom through its rear camera. If so, it will directly compete against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that features an improved Space Zoom of up to 100x. Initial impressions of the zooming capabilities of the Samsung flagship have been positive. Hence, the MI 11 Pro needs to pack some power to back that 120x zoom number and rival against the best.

The Mi 11 Pro is said to sport a quad-camera setup instead of the three rear cameras found on the Mi 11. Further, it is likely to feature the same display as the Mi 11. For the unaware, the Mi 11 features a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 515ppi pixel density. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while the touch response rate goes up to 480Hz. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, it is claimed to go up to 1500 nits brightness and supports HDR10+ standard.

There is a 108MP primary rear camera with an f/1.85 aperture and OIS. It packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports 55W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. The device also comes equipped with an IR Blaster and stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. The Mi 11 Pro is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with similar numbers for fast charging capabilities.