Xiaomi unveiled its latest flagship, the Mi 11 at an event in China last month. It is the first smartphone to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The smartphone comes with a 108MP sensor primary sensor, 120Hz AMOLED display, top-notch charging specifications as well as a refined design. The company has already teased that it will announce the Mi 11 for the global market soon. Now, a report claims that the company will launch the Mi 11 Lite alongside the Mi 11 globally.

Mi 11 global teaser

According to a report from Gizmochina, Mi 11 Lite is all set to go global alongside the Mi 11. However, there is no information available on the launch timeframe of the two devices. In its global launch teaser, Xiaomi mentioned that it will be launching the “Mi 11 series” and not just the Mi 11. Hence, the latest development is likely to be true. Both phones could be unveiled for the global market in the upcoming months, but the exact launch date hasn’t been revealed yet. That said, the Mi 11 Pro is tipped to be launched in China in mid-February 2021.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

The Mi 11 Lite is tipped to feature a full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

As per previous leaks, the Mi 11 Lite will feature a flat display with a punch-hole cut out at the top left corner of the display to house the selfie shooter. There is also a slight chin at the bottom. At the back, it sports a triple camera setup housed in a square camera module on the top corner. Out of these three cameras, two sensors are quite big, while the third one is significantly smaller.

Xiaomi Mi 11

The Xiaomi Mi 11 features a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 515ppi pixel density. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while the touch response rate goes up to 480Hz. The device is the first smartphone to debut with the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC onboard, which is paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the optics front, the Xiaomi Mi 11 sports a triple rear camera setup: 108MP primary 1/1.33″ sensor with an f/1.85 aperture, and OIS + a 13MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 and a 123-degree field of view + a 5MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 20MP selfie shooter. The Mi 11 packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports 55W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging.