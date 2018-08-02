MetroPCS deals pushing iPhone SE, BYOD hard for school season

After another quarter of solid growth, T-Mobile prepaid outfit MetroPCS has opted to go for more of it with a new back-to-school campaign on phones be it from its catalogue or your very own.

It’s offering $200 off any phone when a customer ports in a line from a competitor (hint: not T-Mobile) and signs on to an Unlimited LTE plan at $50 or $60 a month. That credit should cover the cost of a Galaxy J7 Prime, LG Stylo 4, Moto E5 Play, an iPhone SE or your choice of a few other devices.

Speaking of, customers who buy one iPhone at full price can also get a second iPhone at $200 off, regardless of rate plan — another way to get a free iPhone SE, if one so wishes. Or, just get an iPhone 6s at $49, prix fixe, regardless of other deals.

And if customers decide to bring in their own network-compatible phone over to Metro, they get their first month of service for free with signees to eligible plans get a second free month.

