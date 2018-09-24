MetroPCS becomes Metro by T-Mobile with Amazon Prime and Google One included

6 years after it took ownership of MetroPCS, T-Mobile has decided that it will shake things up with new rate plans, integrations with Amazon and Google services and customer options for prepaid or postpaid service. And while people were quite content to join Metro’s rapidly growing user base significantly up to today, it’s been decided that this deserves a (slightly) new name.

Metro by T-Mobile will make a stronger link between the small carrier and the big one whose network it relies on while also giving a little “Un-carrier” flavor into the mix.

The company will still offer two limited high-speed data plans, but there will be two unlimited data plans. At $30 per month, customers get 2GB of LTE data with throttling afterwards — mobile hotspot is usable, but counts against the allowance. In an odd move, the $40 tier bumps the allowance up to 10GB, but bans mobile hotspot use. Then comes the unlimited data — with congestion-dependent throttling after 35GB of use in a cycle and 480p streaming video — where $50 gets users 5GB of LTE-speed hotspot and Google One cloud storage. Bump it up to $60 monthly and Amazon Prime is bagged in — with Amazon Prime Video, access to Prime-exclusive deals as well as two-day shipping and Whole Foods Market discounts and more — along with 15GB of LTE hotspot. Extra lines on all plans are $30 more per month.

All plans come with complimentary talk and text coverage. Prices advertised include fees and taxes. No word yet on how much Google One storage will be available with the new plans. Furthermore, customers now have the choice of paying at the start of their cycle or at the end, making the term “prepaid” meaningless.

Metro by T-Mobile will begin taking over existing retail stores and online soon.

T-Mobile’s prospective merger partner, Sprint, has also introduced an Amazon Prime integration into one of its plans.