Android

MetroPCS snatches up sub-$200 Alcatel 7, but it's free for select customers

Contents
Overview
Processor

MediaTek MT6763T Helio P23
Octa-core (1x2.5GHz + 3x2.3GHz + 4x1.65GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-G71 MP2 GPU

Screen Size

6 inches LCD
1080 x 2160 (~402 ppi)

Memory

2GB RAM

Storage

32GB storage + microSD up to 128GB

Camera/s

Rear: 12MP + 2MP
Front: 8MP

Battery

4,000mAh w/ fast charging

Release Date

August 13th, 2018

Weight

175 grams

Materials

Glossy polycarbonate

Operating System

Android 8.1 Oreo

If you thought TCL wouldn’t be moving on its Alcatel brand again for the year, you thought wrong. It’s back with an exclusive phone at T-Mobile’s prepaid operation MetroPCS and a deal for unlimited data customers.

The Alcatel 7 adds on to the label’s budget-level offerings this year, though it is quite the outsized unit with a 2:1 full HD display, the same specs as the one on the Alcatel 3V. TCL makes the panels, so that will be a cost savings to customers. Plus, Alcatel is launching the CloserTV app to allow access to cable and online content streaming directly through the phone.

There’s a 12-megapixel main rear camera with a 2-megapixel focus gain sensor to allow for bokeh effects and an 8-megapixel selfie camera that can be used for FACE KEY authentication. That said, there’s a fingerprint sensor to go along with the security options. The biggest talking point, though, is the 4,000mAh battery that’s said to last for ten-and-a-half hours of non-stop video streaming.

Not inherent to the device is the pricing. It’s $179.99 for most customers. Those upgrading or getting a new line can get it for just $129 while network switchers who board Metro on an unlimited LTE plan can have it for free. All this starting from today.

