Android

MetroPCS promos 4 lines of unlimited data for $100 a month

Contents

Every so often, the prepaid carriers get up to their ways with these “four lines for $100 a month” deals. Sprint even did five lines for $90 and it’s a postpaid carrier. This time, it’s T-Mobile subsidiary MetroPCS‘s turn.

For a limited amount of time, customers can port over at least one line to an existing account or multiple lines to a new account and save on the unlimited data plan — two lines will go for $80 ($20 off), three lines for $90 ($60 off) and four lines for $100 (half-off). Prices include fees and taxes. The plan includes video streaming at 480p resolution, no tethering and guaranteed high-speed data up through 35GB where throttling may occur depending on traffic.

Those who are upgrading or have switched over can get one choice of five free Android phones: LG Aristo 2, LG Aristo, Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime, ZTE Avid 4 and Moto E4.

This deal is not applicable to those switch away from parent carrier T-Mobile and it is also apparently not valid in the state of Indiana.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
TmoNews
Source
MetroPCS
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Aristo, Aristo 2, Avid 4, Deals, Free, Galaxy J3 Prime, Lenovo, LG, metropcs, Moto E4, Motorola, network switch, News, Prepaid, Samsung, T-Mobile, ZTE
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.