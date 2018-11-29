Metro by T-Mobile and T-Mobile extend Cyber Week deals

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are extending some extra offers into the early reaches of December as Black Friday and Cyber Monday become faint memories.

On the prepaid (or not-so-prepaid, as the Un-carrier would like to say) side, Metro by T-Mobile is making the iPhone 6s, Samsung Galaxy J7 Star and LG Stylo 4 free for switchers when they do so in-store. Separately, the company is offering four lines of its $50 Unlimited LTE plan for $100 per month — it includes unlimited talk and text throttle-free data up to 35GB per cycle (with slower speeds thereafter), 5GB of hotspot data and 100GB of Google One cloud storage.

If you’re rolling bigger, T-Mobile is offering free 50-inch Samsung 4K televisions this Friday with the purchase of a Galaxy Note 9, S9, S9+, Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Active on a 24-month EIP. Existing customers must add a line while new customers will need to buy enough for two lines. It’s a first come, first served deal.