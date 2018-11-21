Metro by T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals include free AirPods

Switchers are getting some major love from Metro by T-Mobile, a prepaid carrier that sort of wants to not be a prepaid carrier because it’s starting to allow post-cycle billing and that’s kind of important when it comes to T-Mobile’s proposed merger with Sprint.

In any case, Metro is offering customers a free pair of AirPods when they decide to bring their own iPhone over to the carrier or buy an 32GB iPhone 6s for $49 and sign onto an Unlimited LTE plan starting at $50 per month.

Staying in the iPhone realm, Metro is also giving out $150 rebates for customers who buy any iPhone from the network and place it on an Unlimite LTE plan — that’s in addition to the free AirPods for the iPhone 6s.

If you’re not interested in Apple’s wireless earbuds, customers who bring their number can still get a Samsung Galaxy A6 — the company’s first mid-ranger with an Infinity Display — or an LG Q7+ for $99 when they get on… say it with us… an Unlimited LTE plan.

Those who don’t have a number to bring can still buy one phone and get another free as long as they’re $299 or less, each. Customers will need to add a line, though.

All of these deals will be active from Thursday, November 22.