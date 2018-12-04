Android

Metro by T-Mobile to pick up Alcatel 1X Evolve, price to be revealed

Contents
Overview
Processor

MediaTek MT6739WM
Quad-core (4x1.1GHz Cortex-A53)
PowerVR GE8100 GPU

Screen Size

5.34 inches LCD
480 x 960 (~201 ppi)

Memory

2GB RAM

Storage

16GB storage (9GB available)
microSD up to 32GB

Camera/s

Rear: 8MP
Front: 5MP

Battery

2,460mAh battery

Release Date

December 11th, 2018

Weight

155 grams

Operating System

Android 8.1 Oreo

Metro by T-Mobile will have a new device on sale next week from one of North America’s most popular budget brands.

The Alcatel 1X Evolve has just been announced for the prepaid network with carriage from December 10. It’s a fairly no-frills phone, but has just enough muster to not use the lightweight Go edition of Android 8.1 Oreo with 2GB of RAM. Users have access to 9GB out of their native 16GB with room for 32GB more on a microSD card. The particular MediaTek processor in use here has been on other Alcatel phones before.

There’s an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at front with Alcatel’s suite of software features like Social Square combining a viewfinder on one half of the 5.34-inch display with an instant review frame on the other — as Alcatel utilizes a 2:1 display from parent company TCL, each half is literally a square.

The 1X Evolve does feature a headphone jack, 0.7-watt speaker and a micro-USB port. The phone will support T-Mobile’s 600MHz spectrum. Pricing is to be determined.

Alcatel
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
