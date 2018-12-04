Metro by T-Mobile to pick up Alcatel 1X Evolve, price to be revealed

Metro by T-Mobile will have a new device on sale next week from one of North America’s most popular budget brands.

The Alcatel 1X Evolve has just been announced for the prepaid network with carriage from December 10. It’s a fairly no-frills phone, but has just enough muster to not use the lightweight Go edition of Android 8.1 Oreo with 2GB of RAM. Users have access to 9GB out of their native 16GB with room for 32GB more on a microSD card. The particular MediaTek processor in use here has been on other Alcatel phones before.

There’s an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at front with Alcatel’s suite of software features like Social Square combining a viewfinder on one half of the 5.34-inch display with an instant review frame on the other — as Alcatel utilizes a 2:1 display from parent company TCL, each half is literally a square.

The 1X Evolve does feature a headphone jack, 0.7-watt speaker and a micro-USB port. The phone will support T-Mobile’s 600MHz spectrum. Pricing is to be determined.