AR/VR

Meta VR platform grown by 10 times since December, reaching 300,000 users

By Roland Udvarlaki February 18, 2022, 9:30 am
Meta Horizon Worlds VR Source: Pocketnow

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has announced that it will spend tens of billions of dollars on developing new software and hardware solutions for its Metaverse platform. The company announced that it hit more than 300,000 users, and it already has more than 20,000 creators, and 10,000 worlds have been built since the game launched in early December. Meta is so serious about the whole Metaverse that it renamed Oculus VR to Meta Quest VR.

TheVerge reports that Meta’s social VR platform, Horizon Worlds, has grown by a factor of 10x to 300,000 people since it launched in early December, 2021. A Meta spokesperson, Joe Osborne, confirmed the statistics with TheVerge, and said that it included users of Horizon Worlds and Horizon Venues, which is a separate app where users can attend live events in VR. The numbers also don’t include the Horizon Workrooms, another separate VR conferencing system based on invites.

For those unaware, Horizon Worlds allows creators and players to create worlds, much like what’s already possible in Roblox or in Minecraft. It lets people build engaging environments and use various tools to play games, communicate, and in general, have fun. Meta also announced that it has more than 10,000 worlds created by the community, and that it has more than 20,000 creators in a private Facebook group.

Meta hasn’t shared how many Quest headsets it sold to this date, and it’s hard to estimate how big the platform will grow in the coming months and years, but it’s clear that it appears to be very popular among existing Meta Quest VR headset users. It’s also important to note that Meta doesn’t make any money through Horizon Worlds yet, but it’s expected to include in-app purchases and other means for users to take advantage of new worlds and tools, although this is just speculation at this point.

Have you tried Meta’s Horizon Worlds platform yet, did you like it? Let us know in the comments!

