Meta reportedly halts Mixed Reality OS development

According to a new report from The Information, Meta has pulled the plug on developing a standalone custom operating system for its upcoming virtual and augmented reality headsets. The report cites that Meta has scaled down the development of XROS (XR stands for AR / VR).

The project reportedly started in 2017 and was staffed by over 300 people. It is said that it was one of Mark Zuckerberg's desires to be fully independent of Apple and Google. However, the has now been halted. It states that the company will continue to use an Android-based OS for the products. The development has reportedly been stopped due to the company's executive Mark Lucovsky leaving to work on a similar AROS project at Google.

The decision to use Android-based OS for its VR headset is to “save Meta money and engineering resources in the short term, but it carries risks” of Android not being too optimized for the VR systems. But it seems that the company potentially remains on the lookout to develop its own OS someday.

In a statement to The Verge, a Meta spokesperson said that the company isn't "halting or scaling back our operations in building a real operating system. The team continues to make progress and we continue to invest in building for future computing platforms like AR glasses and wearable devices to help realize our metaverse vision."

Via: The Verge