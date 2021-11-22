Meta delays end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger and Instagram DMs until 2023

If you don't know by now, the chats on Messenger and Instagram DM are not end-to-end encrypted by default. The messaging services offer such options, but that's only when a user manually enables it. Meta, earlier this year, announced that it will bring end-to-end encryption to its messaging services. However, it seems that it has been delayed.

According to a report by The Guardian (via The Verge), Meta has delayed end-to-end encryption on the Messenger and Instagram apps until 2023. In a statement to The Telegraph, Meta’s head of safety, Antigone Davis, has said that it doesn't want to rush the feature. The company doesn't want E2EE to interfere with the company's ability to help stop criminal activity. According to the report, Davis has said that Meta will "use a combination of non-encrypted data across [its] apps, account information and reports from users” to help keep them safe, all while “assisting public safety efforts.”

“Our recent review of some historic cases showed that we would still have been able to provide critical information to the authorities, even if those services had been end-to-end encrypted,” Davis said in the article.

Via: The Guardian, The Verge, The Telegraph