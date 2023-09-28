At Meta Connect, the company announced its next-generation AI Experiences that include celebrities and influences, a new Meta Quest 3 mixed-reality (MR) headset, and the next version of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses with improved features and enhancements.

Meta Quest 3

Close

The new Meta Quest 3 is a new mixed-reality headset. It’s slimmer than its predecessor and features upgraded display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an experimental 120Hz mode. The new Pancake lens are 40% slimmer than the one in the Quest 2, and it has 110-degree horizontal and 96-degree vertical field of view for a more enjoyable experience.

The headset weighs 515 grams, a mere 12-gram increase over the Quest 2, and it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset with 8GB of memory. There are two models available, one with 128GB and another with 512GB of storage. The MR headset is equipped with two RGB cameras, and a depth projector that comes with a higher resolution compared to the Quest 2.

The headset has 3D spatial audio speakers, a new head strap, and new Touch Plus controllers with TruTouch haptics. The speakers also received a performance improvement, yielding 40% louder audio range than the Quest 2. There are four additional IR cameras that allow for hand tracking. The device can last for 2.2 hours on a single charge, while a full charge will take around 2.3 hours using the provided 18W charger.

The Meta Quest 3 is already available for pre-order from $499.99 for the 128GB version, and $649.99 for the larger 512GB model. The Meta Quest 3 will hit the shelves on October 10.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Close

Meta partnered with EssilorLuxottica and launched the next-generation Ray Ban Meta smart glasses. The new wearable features improved audio quality, cameras, and over 150 different custom frame and lens combinations. The new glasses are also lighter and more comfortable. The glasses can now livestream from the glasses to Facebook or Instagram, and use the new “Hey Meta” catchphrase to initiate the voice assistant.

The glasses sport a newly designed five-microphone array that supports immersive audio recording. The device also has higher volume, extra bass, improved audio for calls, music, and podcasts. It also has a 12MP camera that can capture 1080p videos up to 60 seconds. These can be shared with friends by using the “send a photo” command.

The smart glasses are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Platforms. The wearable also comes with a new and redesigned charging case that provides an additional eight charges, for a total of 36 hours of use. The new case is more compact and slimmer than its predecessor.

The new Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses will be on sale on October 17th, starting at $299. The wearable is already up for pre-order at Meta.com and Ray-Ban’s website.

New AI Experiences

Close

During the keynote, Meta announced that it’s rolling out new AI stickers across its services, and users will soon be able to edit and even co-create them with friends on Instagram using the new AI editing tool. Users will be able to upload images and change the backdrop scenery using text prompts, and restyle images in just a few taps.

The company also announced Meta AI in beta. It’s a conversational assistant that’s aimed at WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, and it’ll be available on the Ray Ban Meta Smart Glasses, as well as on the Meta Quest 3. The assistant will be able to provide information in real-time and generate photorealistic images from text prompts. The feature will be limited to the US only.

Meta has also announced 28 more AIs in beta, each with unique interests and personalities. Most of these will be played by “cultural icons and influencers”, including Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton, and MrBeast. Meta will roll these out in beta in the US now, and add new characters in the coming weeks, played by Bear Grylls, Chloe Kim, and Josh Richards, among others.

Some of the key people included are the following: