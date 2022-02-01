Meta updated Facebook's 3D avatars, rolling out to Instagram Stories and DMs

After Snapchat’s Bitmoji avatar feature turned out to be popular, Meta (formerly Facebook) introduced avatars on Facebook. This was back in 2019, and the platform was only available in a few regions. The company announced that it’s now bringing the new 3D avatars with even more customization options to even more regions, including US, Canada, Mexico, and it’s also bringing to Instagram Stories, DMs, Facebook Messenger, and more.

In a blog post, Meta announced that its 3D avatars would soon be available on Instagram, and arrive to more regions. The company also added more customization options to let users customize their characters in more ways. Meta also made some improvements to the looks of the avatars that improved the way they look.

Users can now take advantage of the 3D avatars across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, and it’s already available to a lot of people. If you use any of the platforms, you might want to refresh, or see if you have any updates. It’s also worth noting that for users who already had an avatar set up, the newly added avatar improvements will start showing up for their existing characters. Additionally, Meta will also allow users to create different avatars on different platforms. For example, a user can have one avatar synced across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, or they can choose to make one for each platform.

Meta also announced its partnership with NFL, and it launched NFL-themed customization options, such as balls, jerseys, and more. The new options will be available until February 28, and users will be able to support their teams, and dress up their characters in some special Super Bowl LV1 shirts.

Do you use Meta’s 3D avatars, or will you consider using them in the near future? Let us know in the comments below!