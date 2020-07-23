We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Almost every social media service is doubling down on the potential of live video and group video calling, thanks to the new normal, and Facebook is not one to be left behind. The social media juggernaut has today announced that users can now broadcast live directly from Messenger Rooms. The feature is now available worldwide on Facebook and Messenger web starting today, and will soon arrive on the mobile and desktop apps as well.

Those who create a room can broadcast live alongside up to 50 people, and can broadcast it on a profile, page or group. As for the audience, even those who don’t have a Facebook account can join in. The user who creates the room controls whether the broadcast is shared on Facebook, and can also remove or add people during the live broadcast.

Additionally, there will also be an option to lock or unlock a room during a live session. As for the participants, they have the choice to leave the room before the broadcast starts. Other Facebook viewers who stumble upon a live broadcast can report it if they think the content violates Facebook’s policies, and the company may itself collect audio and video samples for review.

Source: Messenger News

