Facebook Pay was launched back in 2019 as a new payment system for WhatsApp, Instagram, and FaceBook. It is claimed to be convenient and secure payment method that provides a consistent payment experience across the Facebook apps. It was launched to make existing transaction habits within Facebook easier while ensuring secure and protected payment information. While it hasn’t been in the news much, it is still a thing, and Facebook is still committed to developing the feature. The company is now making it easier to send money in Messenger.

Facebook Pay in Messenger now supports QR codes and personalized links for person-to-person payments. The new update allows users to access their QR code and link in Messenger’s settings to request a payment. You don’t need to be friends with the other person on Facebook for it to work. Hence, it will work at your nearby coffee shop or your favorite cafe since Facebook claims it is easy to request payments to strangers with the new QR codes.

As Engadget reports, QR codes in Messenger for Facebook Pay could be convenient for those who buy and sell on Facebook Marketplace, where transactions often begin on Messenger. Buyers and sellers will now be able to finalize the payment within Messenger instead of turning to Venmo or another third-party app. Therefore, providing more incentive to use Facebook Pay instead. As of now, the feature is only available in the US. However, Facebook says additional updates will be “coming soon.”

Facebook Pay allows users to add their payment method once and then use the same across some of the world’s most popular and widely used services. On the other hand, Messenger is also adding a couple of new features, including a new “quick reply” bar for responding to photos and videos. You also get new chat themes to customize inboxes.