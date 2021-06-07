The latest iOS 15 updates will help you connect faster and in a more convenient way with your family and friends, and some of these tools have made their way to the Messages app. Apple has managed to help you keep up with your inspired conversations by sharing articles, photos, and more to be easier to follow.

Apple’s Messages app has introduced brand new ways to enjoy all of the amazing shared content you get from your contacts. These changes will let you have easier interaction of photo galleries and an easier way to react to specific photos on a grid with a new collage design.

It also features ‘Shared With You’, which is a way to keep track of every article, picture, link, or file shared with you. And navigation will help you go into and back from any one of these images or links. Plus, you get to see the shared articles when you’re browsing through your news feed.

