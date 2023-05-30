Home projectors keep getting better and more affordable as time goes on, and you don’t really know how convenient they are until you’ve tried one. I mean, I’ve totally ditched my smart TV in favor of my projector, and I invite you to pick one up and experience an excellent media experience. And this is a perfect moment to do so, as the latest Memorial deals will get you jaw-dropping discounts on some of Hisense’s best laser projectors.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Today’s best deals will get you big savings on the Hisense L9G Laser TV Triple-Laser Ultra Short Throw Projector with a 100-inch ALR screen, which now sells for $3,500 thanks to a massive $2,000 discount. This 4K UHD smart projector arrives with a bright 3,000 Lumen image and support for HDR content. Plus, you also get outstanding premium features, 40W Dolby Atmos sound, high-speed HDMI connectivity, FilmMaker mode, and more, which make it a perfect option for anyone looking to purchase a new projector. And if you want a larger display, you can get the same Hisense L9G TV Triple-Laser UST projector with a 120-inch ALR screen for $4,000, and you would still be taking advantage of the latest $2,000 instant savings.

Suppose you want a more affordable option. You can also consider picking up a new Hisense PX1-Pro 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST projector for $2,622 after receiving a 34 percent discount. This UST projector has 2,200 lumens, 30W of Dolby Atmos sound, Dolby Vision, and more. And if you’re still looking to get a new smart TV, you can also take a new 75-inch Hisense U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K smart TV home for $1,398 with 33 percent savings.