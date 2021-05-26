Motorola has kicked off its Memorial Day deals, where you can get up to $200 discounts on the latest Moto phones. First up, we find the Moto Razr 5G selling for $1,200 on its unlocked variant with 256GB storage space. This model comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, and $200 savings. Plus, you can choose any of its three different color options, as savings are applied to every variant.

If you don’t want to get on the new foldable phone trend, you can also go for other Moto phones with more conservative designs. First up, the Motorola Edge is also getting a $200 discount, meaning you can get yours for just $500. This model comes with 6GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 under the hood. The Motorola One 5G Ace is another option to consider. It comes with a $20 discount, meaning it’s up for grabs at $380. This phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 processor, 128GB storage space, and a battery that will go for up to two days on a single charge.

Now, if you’re looking for an iPhone, you can head over to Woot.com, where you will find the iPhone 11 lineup starting at $480. Prices will vary depending on the storage option you go for, but you can also get the iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max starting at $580 and $665, respectively. Now, there’s something you must know before you decide to pull the trigger on any of these phones.

These are all refurbished devices. But don’t be discouraged because of that. You will find out that they will have a moderate level of wear and tear, which means that they may have some scratches, but they will be in full working condition, and their batteries have been tested to function at a minimum 85 percent capacity. Plus, they are unlocked, and you can also choose between several color options, depending on the model you go for. But hurry, this deal will be gone by the end of this day, or until the devices sell out.

And if you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, you can get the Philips Fidelio X2HR for $160 after a $155 discount, and the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are getting a $50 discount, meaning you can grab a pair for $250.