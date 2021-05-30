Amazon Echo

We start today’s deals with a massive selection of Amazon Echo speakers that are currently getting up to $50 off. First up, the latest Amazon Echo, which is getting a $20 discount, which leaves this premium sound, smart home hub, Alexa smart speaker available for just $80. If you want the smaller Echo Dot, you can grab one for $35 after a $15 discount, and if you also want to see the time in your small Echo Dot, you can do so by paying $45 with the same $15 savings. Now, you may also want to get your hands on the previous generation Echo Dot, and you can do so by paying $30, which is $10 less than its now regular pricing.

    Amazon Echo Gen-4

    Echo Dot Gen-4

    Echo Dot Gen-3

 

Now, those aren’t the only Amazon products with great discounts. You can also score a new Amazon Echo Show 5 for $50 after a $40 discount. Just be warned, this is the first-generation model which comes with a 5.5-inch smart display, and it will also help you control your smart home with the help of Alexa. The larger Echo Show 8 is also on sale, and this one brings you the best savings, as it is currently $50 off. In other words, you can get one for $80, down from its regular $130 price. The Echo Auto is also on sale, and you can get one for just $25 after a 50 percent discount. This will let you take Alexa along your drives.

    Echo Show 5

    Echo Show 8

    Echo Auto

Other deals feature the Google Pixel 4 with 128GB storage that’s getting a $400 discount over at B&H, which leaves it up for grabs at just $499. This device is equipped with a 16MP primary sensor in its camera setup, an 8MP selfie camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and 6GB RAM. If you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for just $150 with $50 savings. This deal is applied to the Phantom Violet and Phantom Silver color options, which will give you noise canceling, water resistance, and a long-lasting battery. And you can also score a new Solar Garden Light for $26.60, down from its regular $30 price tag. These come with 16 color-changing options, and they can be used to light your lawn, patio, pathway; and the best part is that you only need to place them and let the sun give them enough juice to light up your way for up to 10 hours.

    Google Pixel 4

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
pocketnow ipad pro
Apple’s latest M1 iPad Pro, MacBook Pro and more devices are on sale
Today’s best deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where you can find the latest M1 iPad Pro, Macs, gaming monitors, and more on sale
Apple’s Mac mini can be yours for $599, Dell laptops and more are also on sale
Check out the latest deals available right now, where you will find the Intel-powered Mac mini, curved monitors, and more on sale
Samsung Galaxy Z Roll
Samsung Z Roll could complement the Z Flip and Z Fold
A Samsung Display executive confirmed earlier this year that work on rollable and slideable screens is already underway.