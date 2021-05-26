Memorial Day is just around the corner, and it is an excellent opportunity for you to save big bucks on several products. We have taken the time to select some of the best deals available for you to check out. So, take a look and see if there’s something for you.

First, we head over to Amazon.com, where we have found the Amazon Fire TV devices on sale. There are several options to choose from, but I recommend the firestick TV 4K streaming device with an Alexa voice remote. It is currently getting a $10 discount which leaves it up for grabs at just $40. This is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media stick. It will allow you to watch your favorite shows and movies from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max anymore.

Plus, you’ll be able to control it thanks to its Alexa voice remote, and don’t worry, you will see everything crystal clear with 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10 support. And if you are a member of Amazon Prime, you will get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes. However, you can also choose to go with the Fire TV stick light for $25 or the fire TV cube, which is currently selling for $100 after a $20 discount.

You can also score a new Apple Watch Series 6 for as low as $329 when you grab the 40mm GPS-only Variant with a RED Aluminum Case and a RED Sport Band. You will find several options to choose from. Prices and discounts will vary depending on the model you fancy. If you ask me, I’d go for the Blue Aluminum Case with Deep Navy Sport Band that’s now selling for $350 after receiving a $49 discount. These are Apple’s latest Watches, and they feature one of the best fitness trackers, sleep monitors, elevation trackers, heart rate monitors available.

And since we’re talking about smartwatches, you can get a new Garmin smartwatch with up to $150 savings. Maybe one of the best options is the Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire. This device is currently selling for $850, and it is a premium multisport GPS watch that includes advanced training features. It comes with a rugged sophisticated design that features an always-on 1.3-inch sunlight-readable display with bezels in stainless steel titanium or diamond-like carbon coating. You will also find the Fenix 6 Pro Solar selling for $700. The Phoenix 6 Pro is going for $550, the Instinct Solar Surf for $375, and several more options to choose from. Just stay tuned to see more options and more savings.

If you’re looking for a new laptop, you should really consider the latest M1-powered MacBooks. These aren’t necessarily on sale because of Memorial Day, but because they are constantly getting up to $200 discounts at Amazon.com. For instance, you can grab a new M1 13-inch MacBook Pro for just $1,300 if you grab the 512GB storage variant with 8GB RAM on any of its color options. If you go for the 256GB option, you will get $99 savings, meaning you can get yours for $1,200.

Apple’s latest laptops come with tons of power under the hood. The M1 processor provides a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance, but one of their best features is battery life. The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro will give you up to 20 hours of battery life, and all of this comes in the same footprint as its predecessor, which means you will get fantastic power and speed on a slim design.

However, you can also grab a new MacBook Air. This laptop features the same M1 chip as the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and you can also save some money on yours. The 256GB variant with 8GB RAM is getting a $99 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $900, and you can save up to $150 off the 512GB storage option. It all depends on the color option you go for. And if by any chance you’re still trying to get your hands on a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, you can get it now with a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage for $$2,500 after a $299 discount.

You can also save some cash on a new monitor for your new laptop or your desktop PC. Memorial Day deals come with several options for you to choose from, starting with the Dell Ultrasharp 27-Inch WQHD IPS monitor that’s currently selling for $250, which means $140 less than its usual pricing. LG’s 32-Inch UHD VA Monitor with HDR 10, AMD FreeSync, and more is getting a $68.90 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $297. And there are more options from Acer and Samsung, which will be available for purchase for $250 and $280, respectively.

Finally, Memorial Day deals also let you score great savings on several iPad models. The most compelling option is the latest M1-powered 11-inch iPad Pro that’s currently getting its first $50 discount, meaning you can get your new tablet with 128GB storage for $749 on its Space Gray color option. The only problem is that you will have to wait until June 15 to see these tablets back in stock. Next up is the latest 10.9-inch iPad Air that’s currently getting a $49 discount on its WiFi-only variant with 64GB storage, meaning you can get one for $550. However, savings go up to $79 when you go for the 1256GB variant on any of its color options.

Other iPad deals feature the previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which is currently getting a $100 discount on its 256GB storage variant with WiFi support. The iPad mini now sells for $369 after a $30 discount on its 64GB storage option, even though the last time it received an update was in 2019. And if you can settle for the entry-level iPad, you can also get the 10.2-inch model for $395 with $34 savings or get the 32GB model for $299 after a $30 discount.

We will be covering more Memorial Day deals as days go by, so make sure to check out every one of our deals posts to save some money on some of the best tech products available in the market.