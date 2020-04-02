OnePlus recently revealed that it has designed a custom MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) chip for the OnePlus 8 series to upscale the frame rate of videos and make them look smoother. OnePlus chief Pete Lau has now revealed that the motion smoothing tech will work for 12 local and international services.

Talking about global services, the MEMC chip will work its magic on YouTube, Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video, and Hotstar among others. What this means is low frame rate videos will be artificially made to look like high frame rate content on the OnePlus 8 series phones.

If you’ve seen high-quality TVs, you’re no stranger to MEMC. We’ve created a custom MEMC chip that can push ordinary 30fps video up to 120, so any video gets the full advantage of our 120Hz Fluid Display. pic.twitter.com/YPD3fw5uOn — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 16, 2020

OnePlus says the custom MEMC chip fitted inside the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro can upscale 30fps videos up to 120fps so that they can take full advantage of the 120Hz display on the upcoming phones. Notably, the upscaling will also work on offline platforms such as MX Player and VLC.

Offline and online platforms that will support MEMC upscaling on the OenPlus 8 series phones

Source: Weibo