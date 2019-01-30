Seamless Meizu Zero now available on Indiegogo for $1,299

No holes, just right? Meizu has brought along its portless, buttonless working concept of a smartphone, the Zero, to crowdfunding platform Indiegogo as part of a small batch marketing campaign.

The Meizu Zero debuted last week with a ceramic unibody, capacitive pressure sensors for context controls, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 18-watt wireless charging and IP68 dust and water resistance. An included wireless charging pad is one conduit for data transfer, though wireless USB via 60GHz transmissions is being promoted. Speakers are done away in favor of sound propagation through the display. eSIM adoption will be mandatory.

Specs are sparse: we know there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset plus 12- and 20-megapixel Sony cameras in the rear. There’s no word on storage — as there will be no way to insert a microSD card, that line item will be crucial.

Consumers will have until March 1 to buy one of 100 engineering units for $1,299. A single “pioneering unit” was sold for $2,999. With a funding goal of $100,000, this means that a minimum of 76 people must back the device. You can click through to the project at the source link below this story.

Meizu, a Chinese tech company with adequate manufacturing facilities, is planning to build devices after the campaign closes on March 30 and begin deliveries in April.

vivo also has a portless and buttonless device planned for public viewing at MWC 2019.