The Meizu Zero has a no-hole ceramic unibody construction

“Perfection cannot have openings”, goes an automated translation of what Meizu says about the newly announced Zero. The concept is simple: the Meizu Zero has zero openings, as in zero gaps, zero ports, zero buttons, etc., you get the idea. It is entirely made out of ceramic, and, as the renders show, it seems to have a screen that curves towards the edges, pretty much like Samsung.

Whether such a smartphone is useful or feasible is a question that still needs an answer. From a technological standpoint, it is a proof of concept. Aside from being built with a “one piece unibody ceramic” build, the Meizu Zero has all the capabilities of a regular smartphone.

It features a 6-inch AMOLED display with in-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845 chip, 12MP+20MP dual-camera setup, and fast wireless charging at 18W. There’s no mention of the price and regarding the availability, Meizu said it depends on the adoption of eSIM in China, since it has no removable parts like a SIM tray. What do you think? Fancy something like this?