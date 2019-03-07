Meizu Note 9 joins the 48MP camera fray at $209

High-resolution cameras at a low price are what Meizu is betting on when it comes to its latest large form factor Android phone, the Note 9. No, not the Galaxy Note 9 — this one that costs from ¥1,398 ($209).

With a glass body, a teardrop-notched full HD display, a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a 4,000mAh battery, you might’ve thought the Meizu Note 9 to be a ho-hum type of thing. The odd quirk of the 64GB storage tier being paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM but the 128GB version only sticking to 4GB of RAM doesn’t help its case.

But, of course, there’s the magic that a 48-megapixel camera can bring. It’s helped Honor, Redmi and many other rivals break out in the low end of the price range and this one gets paired with a 5-megapixel focus sensor in the back. And, of course, there’s a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Because those selfies need to be sharp.

One Mind AI software is meant to put gaming as a top priority when it comes to resource allocation, performance throttling and task scheduling. It also speeds up app loading times and makes slight, but meaningful changes to quickening everyday performance.

All this comes up for pre-orders on March 11 in China. As always, don’t expect this to reach the United States, but do notch it down as another mark in the 48MP takeover.