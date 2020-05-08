Meizu is a Chinese brand that is not particularly well-known in the west, but it is fairly popular in a few Asian markets for selling solid phones at a budget price. The company has now launched its latest flagship offerings- the Meizu 17 and 17 Pro.

The Meizu 17 duo pack all the bells and whistles that you’d expect from a 2020 flagship, but they start at almost half the price of a Galaxy S20 or Huawei P40 series phone. You get Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 chip, a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 64MP primary snapper sitting alongside three other cameras at the back, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support, and even wireless charging.

The two phones look identical and share a lot of their internal hardware. The Meizu 17 Pro, however, has a slightly better camera setup as it sports an 8MP telephoto lens and also offers wireless charging support with an impressive 27W output. Listed below are the Meizu 17 and its Pro sibling’s specifications:

Meizu 17Meizu 17 Pro
Display6.6-inch 90Hz AMOLED
2340 x 1080 pixels
90Hz refresh rate
390PPI pixel density
19.5:9 aspect ratio
700 nits brightness
In-display fingerprint sensor		6.6-inch 90Hz AMOLED
2340 x 1080 pixels
90Hz refresh rate
390PPI pixel density
19.5:9 aspect ratio
700 nits brightness
In-display fingerprint sensor
ProcessorQualcomm Snpadragon 865Qualcomm Snpadragon 865
RAM8GB LPDDR4X8GB LPDDR5
Storage128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1)128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1)
Rear Cameras64MP (F/1.8) primary Sony IMX686
12MP (F/1.9) depth
8MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide
5MP (F/1.9) macro
4K video at 60FPS
Slo-mo video at 480FPS		64MP (F/1.8) primary Sony IMX686
8MP (F/2.4) telephoto
32MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide
3D ToF camera
4K video at 60FPS
Slo-mo video at 480FPS
Front Camera20MP (F/2.2)20MP (F/2.2)
Battery4,500 mAh
30W fast charging
Quick Charge 3.0		4,500 mAh
36W fast charging
Quick Charge 3.0
27W wireless charging
Dimensions160×77.2×8.5 mm160×77.2×8.5 mm
Weight199 grams219 grams
(This table is best viewed in landscape mode on mobile)

The Meizu 17 starts at ¥3,699 (~$520) and comes in pearl white, green, and grey shades, while the Meizu 17 Pro costs ¥4,299 (~$600) for its base variant and will be up for grabs in white, black, and light azure colors. Both the phones are now up for pre-order in China and will go on sale starting May 11, but details about their international availability are not known.

Meizu 17
Meizu 17 Pro
Meizu 17
Meizu 17
Meizu 17 Pro
Meizu 17 Pro
Meizu 17 Pro
Meizu 17 Pro
Meizu 17 Pro

Source: Meizu

