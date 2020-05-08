Meizu is a Chinese brand that is not particularly well-known in the west, but it is fairly popular in a few Asian markets for selling solid phones at a budget price. The company has now launched its latest flagship offerings- the Meizu 17 and 17 Pro.

The Meizu 17 duo pack all the bells and whistles that you’d expect from a 2020 flagship, but they start at almost half the price of a Galaxy S20 or Huawei P40 series phone. You get Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 chip, a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 64MP primary snapper sitting alongside three other cameras at the back, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support, and even wireless charging.

The two phones look identical and share a lot of their internal hardware. The Meizu 17 Pro, however, has a slightly better camera setup as it sports an 8MP telephoto lens and also offers wireless charging support with an impressive 27W output. Listed below are the Meizu 17 and its Pro sibling’s specifications:

Meizu 17 Meizu 17 Pro Display 6.6-inch 90Hz AMOLED

2340 x 1080 pixels

90Hz refresh rate

390PPI pixel density

19.5:9 aspect ratio

700 nits brightness

In-display fingerprint sensor 6.6-inch 90Hz AMOLED

2340 x 1080 pixels

90Hz refresh rate

390PPI pixel density

19.5:9 aspect ratio

700 nits brightness

In-display fingerprint sensor Processor Qualcomm Snpadragon 865 Qualcomm Snpadragon 865 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) Rear Cameras 64MP (F/1.8) primary Sony IMX686

12MP (F/1.9) depth

8MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide

5MP (F/1.9) macro

4K video at 60FPS

Slo-mo video at 480FPS 64MP (F/1.8) primary Sony IMX686

8MP (F/2.4) telephoto

32MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide

3D ToF camera

4K video at 60FPS

Slo-mo video at 480FPS Front Camera 20MP (F/2.2) 20MP (F/2.2) Battery 4,500 mAh

30W fast charging

Quick Charge 3.0 4,500 mAh

36W fast charging

Quick Charge 3.0

27W wireless charging Dimensions 160×77.2×8.5 mm 160×77.2×8.5 mm Weight 199 grams 219 grams (This table is best viewed in landscape mode on mobile)

The Meizu 17 starts at ¥3,699 (~$520) and comes in pearl white, green, and grey shades, while the Meizu 17 Pro costs ¥4,299 (~$600) for its base variant and will be up for grabs in white, black, and light azure colors. Both the phones are now up for pre-order in China and will go on sale starting May 11, but details about their international availability are not known.

Source: Meizu