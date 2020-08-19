If you’re like most people, you likely have more than a few gadgets that constantly need charging. From laptops and smartphones to USB gadgets and electric razors, we’re surrounded by items that require frequent doses of power from an outlet.

But what if you’re on the go and simply can’t find the outlets you need in order to satisfy your various power-hungry gadgets?

Enter the MOGICS Power Bagel: Travel Power Strip—an incredibly versatile and portable all-in-one power station that comes with multiple connections for just $36.95.

A fan favorite on Kickstarter, this intrepid charging tool comes loaded with no less than five AC sockets and two USB ports for multi-device charging, and the best part is that it fits right in your pocket.

Ideal for frequent travelers who often struggle to find power outlets in busy airports and train stations, the MOGICS Power Bagel is the world’s first and only travel power strip to offer five international sockets and dual USB ports, and a 3-foot integrated power cord means you won’t have to be tied down to whatever outlet you find while you charge.

It features an LED power indicator that emits a brilliant blue light when power is connected, and thanks to a specialized rolling mechanism you won’t have to worry about a bulky power cord holding you back from a streamlined packing experience.

Ensure that all of your most important devices and gadgets get the power they need on the go with a MOGICS Power Bagel: Travel Power Strip for just $36.95—over 20% off its usual price for a limited time.

