Ming-Chi Kuo predicted back in 2019 that Apple would give us a new 10.8-inch iPad in 2020 and an 8.5-inch mini in the first half of 2021. Now, he wasn’t really accurate with the details, but we did indeed get a new 10.9-inch iPad Air back in September 2020. Now, the first half of 2021 is almost over, but that doesn’t mean that we won’t get an iPad mini refresh in what’s left of 2021, and the latest leak suggests that we may be getting closer.

It seems that we are getting closer to the possible launch of the 6th generation iPad mini. Jon Prosser has recently posted on his relatively new Front Page Tech website renders of what he believes is the new, 6th generation iPad mini design.

These images are based on schematics, CAD files, and real images of the device, which follow the same design language as the recently launched iPad Pro models. The iPad mini refresh is expected to feature slimmer bezels around the display. Now, you won’t find a home button on this device, but we will still get Touch ID, as it now has been relocated to the power button, just like what happened in the latest iPad Air.

Prosser also believes that this new iPad mini will ditch the Lightning connector in favor of a USB-C port. We could also get improved speakers, three color options to choose from, including Black, Silver, and Gold, and a new smaller Apple Pencil. Further details suggest that this new device will have dimensions of 206.3mm x 137.8mm x 6.1mm, and smaller bezels means that we could also get a larger display that could go from 8.5 to 9-inch, according to Bloomberg.

The iPad mini is also supposed to support 5G connectivity, and Apple’s A14 chip could power it, but we will have to wait for more details. Just remember that this is still unofficial information; hence it should be taken with some salt. Prosser has a pretty decent record, even though he was wrong about the launch of the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple Silicon during WWDC 2021, so let’s see what happens.

