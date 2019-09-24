Meet the all-around surround screen Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha

If you were impressed by Huawei’s Horizon Display on the Mate 30 Pro, wrapping around the edges and sides of the device in an 88 degree angle, you’ll find the new Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha to be unreal. The screen literally surrounds the entire device, front to back, embracing it totally until the point where it meets the camera system on the back.

That means, according to the company, literally more than 180 percent screen-to-body ratio, and, just like in the Mate 30 Pro’s case, we’re seeing pressure sensitive volume rockers. You can see an animation of what that looks like in the image below.

In terms of the camera, the only thing breaking the display from being all-around, it is based in the 108MP Samsung sensor, co-developed with Xiaomi. With the warp-around display, there’s obviously no need for a selfie camera, and, with specs including a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 40W wired fast-charging, 4,050mAh battery, and 5G connectivity, we have a recipe for a flagship.

Xiaomi considers the Mi Mix Alpha to be a concept device, and production will be small scale, with limited units being available starting December, for 19,999 yuan, or roughly $2,800, which is beyond foldable price-tag.