The wait is finally over. Here’s your first look at the PlayStation 5. Sony just concluded its Future Of Gaming – Playstation 5 Game Reveal online event by giving us the first glimpse of the PlayStation 5. And let me put it in clear, comprehensible words – the PlayStation 5 is the most beautiful Sony console ever. Actually, it is the most visually striking console ever made. Period.

It will come in two versions – the vanilla PlayStation 5 has a disc slot, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition lacks one, and thus has a slimmer profile and a more symmetrical design. The build is an all black-and-white affair with Sony’s signature blue LED streaks lining the vents. As for the I/O ports, they’ve been conveniently positioned on the front.

We’ve already gazed upon the console’s DualSense wireless controller, but today, we also got our first look at the DualSense Charging Station that will simultaneously charge two controllers. Sony also briefly showcased the HD Camera and new Pulse 3D Wireless Headset as well. And to handle media playback and the UI, there will also be a Media Remote for the PlayStation 5.