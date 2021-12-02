Meet Project Ironman: Lenovo’s Motorola-designed AR headset that runs on Verizon 5G

When you think of AR and VR headsets, names like Oculus and Vive might come up. But the names like Lenovo, or rather Motorola don't come on the top of the list. But, it might be about to change. According to a new leak from popular Twitter leaker @evleaks, Lenovo is working on an AR headset, which has been designed by Motorola, that runs on the Verizon 5G ultrawideband (the superfast one) network.

The project is internally called "Project Ironman," according to the leaker on Twitter. The project seems similar to Lenovo's ThinkReality A3 headset. Liliputing says that the "Lenovo’s product page for the ThinkReality A3 specifically mentions tethering the glasses to the moto G100 to “enable AR solutions” on 5G and WiFi 6 networks."

The images shared by Evan Blass, show off a unique input device, in addition to the AR headset. The neckband seems to have some sort of trackpad with a battery beneath it. Another image shows the AR headset connected to the device which would hand on the user's neck, it seems. Evan Blass says that the red cable shown in the images "sends power and data" to the AR headset. The bright red color marks Lenovo's contribution, notes Lilliputing.

Furthermore, we just know that the device has the capability to run on Verizon's 5G UWB network. We might hear about the device soon with a number of Motorola launches in the pipeline for this month. As for the price, the publication Liliputing says that the device could be priced in the $2000 to $2500 price range, which is below Microsoft's Hololens 2’s price tag of $3499.

Via: Liliputing