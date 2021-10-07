Motorola has recently announced a new device that joins the Moto G family. The new Moto G Pure was created to deliver a device that packs everything you need to enjoy and get the best out of an affordable device. It features a large display, a long-lasting battery, and other goodies for less than $200.

The new Moto G Pure is the latest addition to Motorola’s Moto G lineup. This new device features a decent 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ 269ppi, IPS TFT LCD with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery that will be able to last for up to two days of regular use, and the best part is that when you finally need to recharge your device, you will enjoy 10W rapid charging speeds.

You will also find a dual-camera setup that features a primary 13MP camera with phase detection autofocus and a 2MP depth sensor. These cameras will get you lovely portrait photos. They are designed to work together to blur the background of your shots automatically. The camera in the Moto G Pure also features auto smile capture, smart composition, HDR, active photos, burst shots, and more. Plus, you also get Google Lens integration to make your camera a bit smarter. The front camera packs a 5MP sensor that will also deliver great features and a portrait mode beauty to help you look better in every shot.

This new device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor, 3GB RAM, and you get 32GB storage, which may not seem so great, but you can get up to 512GB storage on your new Moto G Pure with a microSD card. It also comes with an IP52 rating and a water repellent design, so don’t worry if you spill some water on it.

You can pre-order your Moto G Pure for just $160 at Best Buy, Walmart, B&H, Amazon, and Motorola. However, if you want to get yours on Verizon, you will have to wait until October 14.