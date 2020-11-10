MediaTek has announced its new Dimensity 700 5G SoC that is designed on the 7nm process. The company says it will bring advanced 5G capabilities and experiences to the mass market. Now, MediaTek covers 5G from flagship and premium to mid-range and mass-market devices.

The Dimensity 700 packs connectivity features including 5G Carrier Aggregation (2CC 5G-CA) and 5G dual SIM dual standby (DSDS) that gives access to 5G-exclusive Voice

over New Radio (VoNR) services from either connection. On the processing power side, the chip integrates two Arm Cortex-A76 big cores in its octa-core CPU and operates at up to 2.2GHz.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC delivers power-saving technologies to improve battery life. It includes UltraSave Network Environment Detection, MediaTek 5G UltraSave OTA Content Awareness, Dynamic BWP, and Connected Mode DRX. The built-in technology intelligently manages a device’s 5G connection so you can do more and charge your device less often.

The chipset supports up to 90Hz refresh rate on the display and 48MP or 64MP primary camera with AI-bokeh, AI-color, and AI-beauty features. It comes with multiple voice assistant support from global brands such as Alibaba, Amazon, Baidu, Google and Tencent

“With our expanded Dimensity portfolio we’re bringing the latest 5G capabilities to every smartphone tier so more people can enjoy 5G experiences,” said Dr. JC Hsu, Corporate VP, and GM of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “The Dimensity 700 has an impressive mix of 5G connectivity features, advanced camera capabilities like night shot enhancements, and multiple voice assistant support, all in a super power-efficient design.”