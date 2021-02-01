mediatek m80

MediaTek has today launched a new cellular modem – the M80 – which succeeds the M70 5G modem that was launched back in 2018. The biggest upgrade offered by the new M80 5G modem is support for mmWave 5G, alongside the Sub-6 GHz network on a single chip. It is claimed to be compatible with both SA (standalone) and NSA (non-standalone) architecture, and comes with a host of other features such as dual 5G SIM, dual 5G NSA and SA networks, and dual Voice over New Radio (VoNR) to name a few.

With the M80 5G modem, MediaTek is promising more reliable network coverage and higher power-efficiency as well. It supports 5G carrier aggregation with mixed duplex (TDD+FDD) as well as Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) – touted to be a cost-effective route for a more robust 5G rollout – to enable parallel use of LTE and 5G in the same frequency band and dynamically allocate resources based on bandwidth demand. The chipmaker is touting 7.67Gbps downlink and 3.76Gbp uplink peaks with its latest offering.

READ MORE: MediaTek announces 6nm Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 5G chipsets

As far as support for radio access technology goes, the M80 5G modem is ready for 4G LTE Cat-19 DL up to 5CC, 5G NR (FR1) more than 2CC, 5G mmWave (FR2) up to 8C as well as FR1 + FR2 dual connectivity and carrier aggregation. Coming to the boost in power efficiency, the new cellular modem relies on MediaTek’s UltraSave Network Environment Detection and UltraSave OTA Content Awareness technologies for dynamically adjusting power configuration and operating frequency depending upon the network environment.

“The M80 also integrates MediaTek’s Dynamic Bandwidth Part (BWP) technology which is designed to optimize bandwidth use to accommodate light or heavy data throughput requests,” MediaTek adds. And to ensure that the modem remains active in a connected standby mode even if users are not using mobile data, the new MediaTek 5G modem relies on what the company calls Connected Mode DRX (C-DRX) technology. MediaTek has also been strengthening its portfolio of high-end 5G SoCs, launching the Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 1200 processors earlier this month.

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 13 Changes Leaked: GOOD Features RETURN! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the iPhone 13 and its possible features, new Apple Silicon Macs, and more.
Samsung reportedly plans to spend $10 billion to make 3nm chips in the US
Samsung is reportedly aiming to bring 3nm chips to the market by the end of 2022 and has ropedin people to lobby on its behalf in the US.
Exynos AMD
Samsung’s Exynos SoC with AMD GPU conquers Apple’s A14 Bionic in leaked benchmarks
As per another leak, the first Exynos processors armed with an AMD GPU will arrive in the third or fourth quarter of 2021.