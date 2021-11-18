MediaTek's new Dimensity 9000 is the world's first 4nm flagship processor

MediaTek has officially announced a new processor, the Dimensity 9000 Flagship Chipset for 5G smartphones. This may not seem like a big deal, but believe us, it is. This new chipset comes to change several things, as it is TSMC’s first processor to use a 4nm process, and it is also the first processor to use new Armv9 architecture, with the Cortex-X2 CPUs and more.

It is official. The first 4nm processor has already become official and comes from the TSMC. The new Dimensity 9000 was created using the latest 4nm class architecture, which is the most advanced and power-efficient chip-making process to date. It is also the first chip to use new Armv9 architecture CPUs and GPU to deliver unparalleled performance, as it features:

Ultra-Core- 1x Arm Cortex-X2 up to 3.05GHz

Super-Cores - 3x Arm Cortex-A710 up to 2.85GHz

Efficiency Cores - 4x Arm Cortex-A510

LPDDR5x 7500Mbps support in smartphones

The new chip also packs a powerful image processor and support for impressive HDR cameras, giving it the opportunity to capture 4K HDR video on three cameras simultaneously while still being great at power efficiency. And to make things even more impressive, this chip is the first to feature 320MP camera support.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 also packs a 5th generation AI processor to achieve the best performance in AI-multimedia, -gaming, -camera, and social video experiences. And if you’re into gaming, you will also receive the latest Arm Mali-G710 graphics processor in a package that also introduces new raytracing SDK to allow developers to bring new graphic techniques and visual enhancements to their games plus 180Hz FullHD+ display support.

5G support also gets boosted. The Dimensity 9000 chip is the first chip to integrate the only 5G smartphone model with 3GPP Release-16 standard, which amplifies sub-6GHz performance, making it faster than anything you’ve experienced. Plus, Wi-Fi connectivity also gets improvements, making streaming media, video conferencing, and gaming experience better.