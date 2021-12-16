Mediatek's Dimensity 9000 chipset will power the OPPO Find X4

We are expecting great things from MediaTek in 2022. The company has unveiled several great products back in November during the MediaTek Summit, where we saw the announcement of the Dimensity 900 chipset. This new processor became the first 4nm flagship processor, and it has recently been confirmed that it will power the upcoming OPPO Find X4 and more upcoming flagship devices.

The first quarter of 2022 will bring tons of great surprises and even more amazing smartphones. We expect to see the new Samsung Galaxy S series, the new OnePlus 10 series, and more devices powered by Qualcomm’s latest processor. However, several Android OEMs may have decided to ditch Qualcomm in favor of MediaTek, and it seems that one of the first devices to launch with the latest Dimensity 900 processor will be the new OPPO Find X4.

The list continues, and MediaTek has confirmed that we will also see the Dimensity 9000 processor under the hood of other smartphones from vivo, Xiaomi, and Honor. OPPO’s VP, Henry Duan, has revealed that the vanilla variant of the Find X4 will be the first device to launch with MediaTek’s new 4nm processor, but it seems that only that vanilla variant will feature this processor, as the Pro model will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Lu Weibing, Xiaomi VP and General Manager of Redmi, has also confirmed that we will find the Dimensity 9000 powering the Redmi K50 series. He didn’t reveal further details, but some believe that we will find MediaTek’s processor inside the gaming edition of the Redmi K50. Honor and vivo haven’t revealed which devices are going to include the Dimensity 9000 processor, but at least we know that this chipset will power the “new generation of flagship 5G mobile phones.”

Via: GSM Arena