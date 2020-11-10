MediaTek has unveiled MT8192 and MT 8195 chipsets for the upcoming Chromebooks. While the former is designed on the 7nm process, the MT 8195 is built on the 6nm process for premium devices. Both of them integrate an AI processing unit (APU) to power a wide range of voice and vision-based applications.

The tech is designed to seamlessly process voice ID recognition and voice control, speech and image recognition, speech to text, live translation, object recognition, background removal, noise reduction, image and video segmentation, gesture control, and Google AR Core-based enhancements, all in real-time. Both chipsets also have a dedicated audio digital signal processor (DSP) to enable ultra-low-power voice wakeup (VoW) for voice assistants.

They come with a high dynamic range (HDR) image signal processor and hardware depth engine built into the chipsets. This gives device makers the option to integrate super-large 80MP 4-cell cameras, single 32MP cameras, or dual camera setups up to 16 MP + 16 MP to bring Chromebooks sharp and crisp HDR for video conferencing.

MediaTek’s MT8195, built on the 6nm TSMC process, integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores and four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores. It also integrates MediaTek’s APU 3.0, providing up to 4 TOPS performance. It comes equipped with the 5-core Arm-Mali G57 GPU and quad-channel 2133MHz LPDDR4X memory. The MT8195 also supports up to three simultaneous displays. It comes with support for Dolby Vision, 7.1 surround sound audio and a Codec AV1 hardware video accelerator. Additionally, AV1 hardware decoding uses less data while still offering stunning graphics and smooth video experiences.

MediaTek’s MT8192 integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A76 cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 to provide an ideal balance of power and efficiency. There is an APU 2.0 that provides up to 2.4 TOPs performance. The chipset also packs a powerful five-core Arm Mali-G57 GPU and 2133MHz LPDDR4x and UFS 2.1 storage. It MT8192 supports wide quad high definition (WQHD) displays with standard 60Hz refresh-rates or FullHD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh-rates for super-fast responsiveness. Additionally, the chipset can support two Full HD displays simultaneously.

Both chipsets also integrate 4K HDR video decoding to provide excellent video quality while also maximizing battery life, allowing users to watch their favorite content for longer. In addition, the MT8192 and MT8195 support PCI-Express Gen 3 and USB 3.2 Gen 1.

Chromebooks powered by the MT8192 will hit the market in Q2 2021. The MT8195 will power premium Chromebooks, smart displays, tablets and other smart devices, which will hit the market at a later date.