At its ongoing MediaTek 2023 summit, where the silicon maker announced plans to partner with Meta to make chips for AR glasses, the company also unveiled new RedCap technology and Filogic solutions. The new connectivity solutions aim to bring fast wireless capabilities to both the next generation of smart gadgets and industry-specific solutions.

MediaTek RedCap Technology

One of the new wireless technologies that MediaTek has introduced today is called RedCap, which makes it easier for various types of devices to connect to 5G networks. Currently, it's easy for devices like smartphones and tablets to connect to 5G network. RedCap is designed to bring the benefits of 5G to devices like wearables, AR glasses, and IoT modules.

It aims to provide the advantages of 5G, such as faster data speeds and improved connectivity, to a wide range of devices while being more energy-efficient. There are two components at play here: the M60 modem IP and the MediaTek T300 chipset series. The MediaTek T300 series is a special chip that supports RedCap, while the M60 uses less power compared to other 5G solutions, which is good for devices with smaller batteries.

Filogic 860 and Filogic 360

In addition to the new RedCap technology, MediaTek also introduced two new Filogic 860 and Filogic 360 chipsets, expanding its Wi-Fi 7 product lineup.

The Filogic 860 is designed for industrial application. This chipset aims to provide reliable connectivity in busy network environments. It combines a Wi-Fi 7 dual-band access point with an advanced network processor and features powerful CPU that supports advanced tunneling and security features. Some of the key features of Filogic 860 include:

6nm low-power Wi-Fi design.

Support for dual-band Wi-Fi 7 with speeds up to 7.2Gbps.

Dual-band - both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

Support for additional receive antennas to improve signal reception.

Enhanced range support with an extra antenna,

On the other hand, the Filogic 360 is a small-scale chip designed for consumer electronics, such as PCs, laptops, set-top boxes, and streaming devices. This chipset features Wi-Fi 7 and dual Bluetooth 5.4 radio for excellent connectivity. With Wi-Fi 7, the Filogic 360 offers speeds of up to 2.9Gbps, and it also supports BLE audio with integrated DSP for LC3 codec through Bluetooth 5.4. You can expect both Filogic chips to hit the market by mid-2024.